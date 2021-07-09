Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Corey Perry hopes to return to Canadiens in 2021-22

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eY7W8_0asGg3sH00

Montreal forward Corey Perry said he plans to return for a 17th NHL season in 2021-22, and he hopes to still be wearing a Canadiens sweater.

The 36-year-old free agent spoke to reporters at Montreal’s player availability on Friday, two days after a season-ending Game 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final.

“Yes, I intend to play hockey next year,” he said. “There’s still a lot of good hockey left in me, and I would love to come back to experience Montreal for what it’s like really being in Montreal.”

Perry played his first season with the Canadiens under abnormal conditions, with no fans allowed inside the Bell Centre during the regular season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Perry, the 2010-11 Hart Trophy winner, contributed 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 49 games in the regular season and added 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 22 postseason contests.

A first-round pick by Anaheim in 2003, Perry has 818 points (386 goals, 432 assists) in 1,094 career games with the Ducks (2005-19), Dallas Stars (2019-20) and Canadiens.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal#Ducks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLSports Illustrated

Corey Perry Isn't Ready to Call it Quits Just Yet

The 2021 Stanley Cup final seemed like a re-awakening of sorts for Corey Perry. Given he was playing on a one-year, $750,000 deal this season, there weren't a ton of expectations for the 2011 NHL MVP and Triple Gold Club member. He's 36 and far beyond his prime. His job in Montreal was to bring a veteran presence, a physical side the team was lacking and some goal-scoring along the way.
NHLYardbarker

3 Reasons Ducks Should Bring Back Corey Perry

Scorey Perry. Pears. The Worm. He’s known by several affectionate—and sometimes unaffectionate—nicknames around the league. But Corey Perry hasn’t earned these nicknames without any merit, they showcase the kind of player he’s become since he made his NHL debut in 2005. Currently 36-years-old, he is far from the player who...
NHLYardbarker

Canadiens News and Rumors: Jones, Tarasenko, Perry, Bouchard & more

In this week’s Montreal Canadiens news and rumors rundown, we’ll break down trade rumors, Canadiens roster updates, and much more. Vladimir Tarasenko reportedly wants out of St-Louis due to how the team handled his shoulder surgeries. “He is upset with the team’s handling of his shoulder surgeries in 2018 and...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Perry intends to play next year, wants real Montreal experience

Corey Perry got a taste of what it's like to be professional hockey player in Montreal, and now he wants more. In his season-ending availability on Friday, two days removed from a Game 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that put an end to the Montreal Canadiens’ Cinderella Stanley Cup run, the soon-to-be free-agent forward expressed his desire to return to la belle province.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Zach Parise Another Potential Corey Perry-Esque Addition

It’s been an odd past few days in the NHL, and in a noted change of pace from any developments over the past few months, it didn’t involve the Montreal Canadiens. For a person who typically starts their morning checking the NHL transactions page, Montreal’s continually improbable playoff run slowly led me away from that practice. That was until their 1-0 loss in a decisive Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, whereupon the 2021 offseason got off to a frenzied and, in my opinion, panicked start.
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Hall Won't Be Back In Boston.

The Boston Bruins and forward Taylor Hall had a nice little run together after he was acquired at the trade deadline. Hall put up 8 goals and 14 points in 16 games during the regular season and added 3 goals and 5 points in 11 games during the playoff run.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Solidifying The Blueline

The Boston Bruins were uncharacteristically thin on serviceable defensemen this past season. With former captain, Zdeno Chara and power-play quarterback, Torey Krug both departing via free agency, in their wake, the burden of picking up the slack fell largely on young unproven players in Boston’s system, to varying degrees of success.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Bergevin, Danault, Ducharme and Perry

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson may have a contract extension offer for GM Marc Bergevin, who has one year left on his deal. Bergevin has said it’s been a real tough 16 months and one source said that he was burnt out and may want a break when his contract runs out.
NHLaudacy.com

Dreger: Teams are 'digging in' on Rasmus Ristolainen

The 2021 offseason has been turned up to 10 for all teams across the National Hockey League. Protection lists for the upcoming Seattle Expansion Draft are due to the league offices by 5 p.m. ET this Saturday, July 17, the Expansion Draft commences on Wednesday, July 21 and Round 1 of the 2021 NHL Draft kicks off next Friday, July 23.
NFLNewsday

Still no timetable for Corey Kluber to return to Yankees' rotation

Corey Kluber said on Sunday that he has been throwing from 90 feet for about a week as he tries to come back from a right shoulder strain. But Kluber, who threw a no-hitter on May 19 and was injured during his next outing, said he doesn’t know when he will pitch again.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL eyes a return to normalcy for the 2021-22 season

National Hockey League, Arizona Coyotes, Gary Bettman, sports season, Pierre LeBrun, Colin Campbell, Bill Daly, COVID-19, National Hockey League Players' Association. With COVID-19 vaccinations being rolled out across North America, and the NHL transitioning into its offseason, league executives and general managers recently met to lay the framework for the 2021-22 season.
NHLawinninghabit.com

Montreal Canadiens: Shea Weber’s Future in the NHL is Uncertain

There were some major news yesterday concerning the Montreal Canadiens, and I don’t mean Luke Richardson’s three-year extension as an assistant coach. I mean the news regarding captain Shea Weber’s health. It was announced he had been playing through three injuries, which could be career-ending. Most of the hockey world...
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: NHL Trade Rumors; Bruins Linked To Hyman, Landeskog

The Boston Bruins have let it be known they will be active on the NHL trade market and in NHL free agency. Bruins GM Don Sweeney and team President Cam Neely have been in lockstep when it comes to improving the top 4 defensive and bottom 6 forward groups. The question now is, do they swing for the fences and acquire star players and mega contracts or focus more on role players?
NHLNHL

McCann traded to Maple Leafs by Penguins

Forward scored 32 points this season; Pittsburgh reacquires prospect, gets draft pick. Jared McCann was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday for forward prospect Filip Hallander and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. McCann, who has one season remaining on a two-year,...
NHLNBC Sports

Shea Weber could miss 2021-22 NHL season with injury

Shea Weber will likely be exposed in next week’s Seattle Kraken NHL expansion draft, according to Elliotte Friedman and Renaud Lavoie. The reason why the Canadiens would not protect their captain is that Weber has been dealing with ankle, knee and thumb injuries that could cause him to miss the entire 2021-22 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy