Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington wine giant Ste. Michelle sold for $1.2 billion

By Herald Business Journal Northwest
HeraldNet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — Ste. Michelle Wine Estates has been sold for about $1.2 billion to a private equity firm by its parent, the tobacco company Altria. Woodinville-based Ste. Michelle describes itself as the nation’s third largest wine company, farming nearly 30,000 acres across Washington, Oregon, and California and selling wines under labels including Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14 Hands, Columbia Crest, Erath, Intrinsic and Patz & Hall.

www.heraldnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
State
California State
City
Everett, WA
Seattle, WA
Business
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Wine#Altria#Chateau Ste#Erath#Patz Hall#The Seattle Times#Marlboro#The Daily Herald#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Economy
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy