Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Finland on course for record hot summer as heatwave stifles Nordic region

By Essi Lehto
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHNRy_0asGfmLo00
A thermometer reads 27 degrees Celsius at the main square of the Santa Claus Village in the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Ryan Oliveira

HELSINKI, July 9 (Reuters) - A stifling and persistent heatwave is sending Finns flocking to beaches and emptying stores of air conditioners, replicating extreme climatic conditions at similar latitudes across the Atlantic, where record temperatures have killed hundreds.

On Monday, a northern Finnish weather station recorded 33.5 degrees Celsius, the second highest ever in Lapland, and the average June temperature in Helsinki was the hottest since records began in 1844, according to the Finnish meteorological institute.

"This is the result of a lengthy and resilient high-pressure area that has gotten stuck," Mika Rantanen, an extreme weather researcher at the institute, told Reuters of a phenomenon that has also spread across the Baltic states and Russia's St Petersburg region.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has been drawing attention to likewise surging temperatures in northern Scandanavia above the Arctic Circle, where she has been camping and hikingamong melting snowfields.

"34.3 (degrees Celsius) was recorded in Banak, Norway, the highest temperature ever measured above 70N (degrees North) in Europe." she posted on Instagram.

The Finnish heatwave and the far stronger one that has killed hundreds of people in the United States and Canada read more are on the top curves of the same northern hemisphere jet stream, Rantanen said.

"Finland and Canada are located on the top ...and then towards the bottom the weather is colder in places such as Britain, Iceland and Greenland," he said.

Even though heatwaves are normal in the North, this one is exceptionally hot, and the one in Finland also seems to be exceptionally persistent, Rantanen said.

"These kinds of blocking high pressures usually last for a week or two, but for this one it is difficult to say when it will move as it just shifts a bit and keeps regenerating itself," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordic#Heatwaves#Extreme Weather#Finns#Finnish#Baltic#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
News Break
Weather
Place
Europe
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

UK weather: Hottest day on the way as 'Azores high' hits Britain

Temperatures in the UK are set to climb to about 32C this weekend.The heatwave will spell the end of the prolonged severe wet weather that caused flooding across parts of the country earlier this week.Sunday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far, as a result of an “Azores high”, also known as the “Bermuda high”. This is when the UK is set to be hotter than Crete, Turkey, Sicily, Gibraltar and parts of Spain and Portugal – according to a BBC forecast.The mini-heatwave is due to last until at least Monday – the day dubbed...
Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

Extreme Weather Becoming the Norm, Not the Exception

GENEVA - The World Meteorological Organization is calling for action to halt climate change as extreme weather becomes the norm rather than the exception. Heavy rainfall this week has triggered devastating floods across western Europe, killing and injuring scores of people, destroying homes and livelihoods. At the same time, parts of Scandinavia -- northern Europe's coldest region -- are enduring scorching temperatures.
EnvironmentSpace.com

Satellites over Europe track massive floods in Germany and Belgium

Sobering images from space show the impact of devastating floods in Germany and Belgium that have left more than 100 people dead. While the rain that caused the floods is expected to ease this weekend, search and rescue efforts remain hampered in the two countries. Officials say that the rising waters are in large part due to global warming, according to the New York Times.
EnvironmentBirmingham Star

Extreme Weather Becoming the Norm, Not the Exception

GENEVA - The World Meteorological Organization is calling for action to halt climate change as extreme weather becomes the norm rather than the exception. Heavy rainfall this week has triggered devastating floods across western Europe, killing and injuring scores of people, destroying homes and livelihoods. At the same time, parts of Scandinavia -- northern Europe's coldest region -- are enduring scorching temperatures.
EnvironmentVoice of America

Extreme Weather Becoming the Norm, Not the Exception

GENEVA - The World Meteorological Organization is calling for action to halt climate change as extreme weather becomes the norm rather than the exception. Heavy rainfall this week has triggered devastating floods across western Europe, killing and injuring scores of people, destroying homes and livelihoods. At the same time, parts of Scandinavia -- northern Europe’s coldest region -- are enduring scorching temperatures.
Environmentdallassun.com

Extreme Weather Becoming the Norm, Not the Exception

GENEVA - The World Meteorological Organization is calling for action to halt climate change as extreme weather becomes the norm rather than the exception. Heavy rainfall this week has triggered devastating floods across western Europe, killing and injuring scores of people, destroying homes and livelihoods. At the same time, parts of Scandinavia -- northern Europe's coldest region -- are enduring scorching temperatures.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Climate change to bring more intense storms across Europe

Climate change is driving a large increase in intense, slow-moving storms, a new study by Newcastle University and the Met Office has found. Investigating how climate affects intense rainstorms across Europe, climate experts have shown there will be a significant future increase in the occurrence of slow-moving intense rainstorms. The scientists estimate that these slow-moving storms may be 14 times more frequent across land by the end of the century. It is these slow-moving storms that have the potential for very high precipitation accumulations, with devastating impacts, as we saw in Germany and Belgium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy