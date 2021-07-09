Cancel
FDA head calls for investigation into Alzheimer's drug approval

By The Associated Press
NBC News
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday called for a government investigation into highly unusual contacts between some of her agency’s drug reviewers and the maker of a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug. Dr. Janet Woodcock announced the extraordinary step via Twitter. It’s the latest fallout over...

