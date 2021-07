A new Gundam game just popped up out of nowhere and fans are already ecstatic about it and it is called Gundam Evolution. This is a new type of Gundam game where fans from all franchises might be able to enjoy. Bandai Namco Entertainment will be publishing this awesome new IP and new details about it just got released. Our resident Japanese translator has already given a summary of what these important details are and here is what we know so far: