Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

AMC greenlights Dark Winds from George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford, starring Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon

primetimer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Western noir thriller series based on Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee book series has been picked up for AMC and AMC+. It stars McClarnon and Gordon as Navajo Tribal Police Officers Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, respectively, "in the 1970s Southwest, as their search for clues in a grisly double murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts." Created by Graham Roland, Dark Winds will be executive produced by Martin and Redford, who turned two of the Leaphorn & Chee books into the movies The Dark Wind and Skinwalkers.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zahn Mcclarnon
Person
Tony Hillerman
Person
Kiowa Gordon
Person
Robert Redford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Navajo#The Leaphorn Chee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Is Recommending A Forgotten Bruce Willis Thriller

Stephen King is obviously best known for his work in the horror genre, making him one of Hollywood’s most valuable resources, based on the fact there are currently upwards of two dozen movies and TV shows in development based on his extensive back catalogue. Despite his preference of the written word, the 73-year-old is happy to recommend any type of entertainment to his social media followers, with forgotten Bruce Willis thriller 16 Blocks among the latest.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Frail’ Robert Redford’s Friends ‘Fear The Worst’?

Robert Redford has had one of the longest and most prolific acting careers of all time. One tabloid claimed last November that friends of the classic film icon were worried about his health following the death of his son. Gossip Cop investigates. Is Redford’s Health Deteriorating After His Son’s Death?
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

Richard Donner dies: Before helming blockbuster movies, he directed famous TV shows from Gilligan's Island to The Twilight Zone

The 91-year-old Donner was best known for directing The Omen, The Goonies, the Lethal Weapon franchise and Superman. But before moving to the big screen, Donner got his start directing for network television. Donner's TV credits include The Twilight Zone, Kojak, Perry Mason, The Wild Wild West, The F.B.I., Gilligan's Island, The Rifleman, Route 66 and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. "Director Richard Donner died Monday at the age of 91," says Matthew Dessem. "His feature films include The Omen, Superman, The Goonies, and the Lethal Weapon franchise, which have several things in common, despite spanning multiple genres: They were all blockbusters, they were all hugely influential, and you’ve probably already seen them all many, many times. There’s one more thing, too: They’re a relatively small part of Donner’s filmography. Donner learned his trade in network television, and whether you count by runtime, number of episodes, or number of shows, he directed more TV in the first five years of his career than in 45 years of making feature films. The approach he learned there stuck with him long after he jumped to theatrical releases, too: As late as 2006, he described himself in an Archive of American Television interview as someone who was 'pretty good at meeting a schedule and a budget' like a TV director-for-hire, not an auteur. If you want to watch Donner’s early work and see him trying things out, though, it’s surprisingly difficult to do. With only a few exceptions—his episodes of enormously successful shows with long syndicated afterlives like The Twilight Zone or Perry Mason—virtually none of it is legally available to stream. That’s a shame, because even Donner’s earliest work has great performances and visually striking shots, like the shot of Harry Dean Stanton goofing around with a noose in his episode of Dick Powell’s Zane Grey Theatre, which was only his second time directing TV." Dessem offers "a guide to the first five years of Donner’s TV career—which doubles as a guide to a decent slice of early 1960s TV, because he was so prolific—complete with information about how or where you can watch his work. As you’ll see, the networks are doing a pretty terrible job of keeping their own history available to the public, despite the fact that they now run streaming services." ALSO: William Shatner recalls Donner directing his classic “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” episode of The Twilight Zone.
Movies/Film

‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Trailer: Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain Remake the Ingmar Bergman Classic

Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty) previously played a married couple in 2014’s under-seen thriller A Most Violent Year, and now they’re reuniting to star in Scenes from a Marriage, an HBO limited series based on the acclaimed 1970s version from master filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. The first trailer for the new iteration of the story has arrived, and it looks like a handsomely made drama that gives Isaac and Chastain the chance to flex several different groups of acting muscles. Check it out below.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Dark Winds - Ordered to Series by AMC From Graham Roland, George R.R. Martin & Robert Redford

Dark Winds, which has received a six-episode order, is a psychological thriller that follows two Navajo police officers, Leephorn and Chee, in the 1970s Southwest, as their search for clues in a grisly double murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts. Season one is expected to premiere on AMC+ and AMC in 2022.
TV SeriesCollider

Lily Rabe Joins HBO Max’s Serial Killer Miniseries ‘Love and Death’

American Horror Story regular Lily Rabe has been cast in HBO Max's limited series Love and Death, also starring Elizabeth Olsen, Patrick Fugit, and Jesse Plemons. David E. Kelley will serve as an executive producer, alongside Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films. Lesli Linka Glatter, who served as an executive producer on Homeland and The Leftovers, will direct the series. Love and Death is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, a non-fiction story that chronicled the true story of Candy Montgomery.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘Chapelwaite’ Trailer: Adrien Brody Stars In EPIX’s ‘Salem’s Lot’ Prequel Series

You wouldn’t know it by the title of the series, but “Chapelwaite” is based on a Stephen King short story, “Jerusalem’s Lot,” which serves as a prequel of sorts to the author’s very famous novel, “Salem’s Lot.” But now that everything King has ever put to paper is being adapted for film or TV, it was only a matter of time before the “Jerusalem’s Lot” story was made into a big-budget series for EPIX.
TV & VideosComicBook

Robert Downey Jr. To Star in New HBO Series

Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Robert Downey Jr. has officially found his next project. On Thursday, it was announced (via Variety) that Downey will be co-starring in and producing The Sympathizer, an upcoming television adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Viet Thanh Nguyen novel of the same name. Park Chan-wook (Oldboy, The Handmaiden) and Don McKellar (Exotica, Last Night) will serve as co-showrunners on the series, which is being made by A24 for HBO. Production on the series is expected to take place in Los Angeles and Vietnam. A worldwide search is reportedly underway to cast a predominantly Vietnamese ensemble for the series, including in the lead role.
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

Downey, HBO, A24 Team For “Sympathizer”

A dream team of HBO, A24, director Park Chan-wook, and actor/producer Robert Downey Jr. are all teaming up for a new drama series adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Sympathizer” for HBO Max. The story centers on an unnamed captain in the South Vietnamese army who is...
MoviesPosted by
98.7 WFGR

How Not to Make a Sequel to a Steven Spielberg Movie

You can get away with almost anything in Hollywood - from replacing an actor after a movie has already been made to pretending a bus can jump over a hundred-foot gap in a freeway. But there's one thing that even the bravest soul should never try: making a sequel to a Steven Spielberg movie.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Miss Game of Thrones? HBO Max Is Plotting Two More Animated Series

Game of Thrones, the culture-seizing TV series based on George R.R. Martin’s unfinished A Song of Ice and Fire books, ended in May 2019 with plenty of fans feeling disappointed. But a hit’s a hit, so several projects surrounding the high fantasy property are now in development. That list includes two new animated series, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
TV SeriesComicBook

Game Of Thrones Creator George RR Martin's New Project A Go At AMC

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin will executive produce Dark Winds, a new TV series at AMC, based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by author Tony Hillerman. The series will star Zahn McClarnon (Doctor Sleep, Marvel's Hawkeye), and Kiowa Gordon (The Twilight Saga), with both actors also executive producing the series alongside Martin. Vince Calandra (Sharp Objects, Castle Rock) will act as showrunner and executive producer; Chris Eyre (Smoke Signals, Friday Night Lights) will direct the pilot and also executive produce the series. Tina Elmo, Vince Gerardis, and Robert Redford are also onboard as executive producers.
MoviesCollider

Joan Allen on ‘Lisey’s Story,’ Stephen King, and Her Fate in the ‘Bourne’ Movies

Based on the novel by Stephen King, who has adapted the story himself, and directed by Pablo Larraín, the Apple TV+ limited series Lisey’s Story follows Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) as she continues to find her footing after the death of her husband, beloved novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen). Still unsure of how to put all the pieces of her life back together, Lisey must also contend with a rabid fan (Dane DeHaan) that’s dangerously obsessed with Scott’s work while trying to understand the world that her sister Amanda (Joan Allen) has retreated into.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Redford, Martin To Produce “Dark Winds”

AMC has handed out a six-episode series order for “Dark Winds,” an ambitious new psychological crime thriller series based on Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee books and with some big names attached. The books followed two Navajo police officers in the 1970s Southwest United States. The first season of the...
MoviesCollider

Michael Stuhlbarg Joins the Cast of HBO Max's 'The Staircase' Docuseries

HBO Max's The Staircase has cast Michael Stuhlbarg in a leading role, reveals Deadline. The Call Me By Your Name actor, who will also be seen in Luda Guadagnino's upcoming film Bones & All, is the latest to join the ranks of the upcoming true crime docuseries, where he'll be playing criminal defense attorney David Rudolf.

Comments / 0

Community Policy