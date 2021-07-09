SND: Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Sold to Private Equity Firm for $1.2 Billion

July 15, 2021 - This week the Tampa-based beverage distributor Pepin Distributing Co. said it has reached an agreement to be sold to Baltimore-based private equity firm Redwood Capital Investments. "While this new agreement will entail a transition, throughout that process and beyond Pepin’s retail partners and suppliers can expect to work with the same excellent leadership team operating under the same namesake that has serviced the community for more than 50 years," the company said in a letter to employees and suppliers. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Pepin distributes more than 600 products from about 80 suppliers, totaling 10 million cases of Anheuser-Busch and other beverages.