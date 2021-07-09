Cancel
SND: Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Sold to Private Equity Firm for $1.2 Billion

By Daniel Marsteller
winespectator.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the largest winemakers in the U.S. is set to change hands. Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, a driving force behind the development of the Washington wine industry over the past few decades, is being sold by corporate parent Altria to New York–based private equity firm Sycamore Partners in a deal worth $1.2 billion. The all-cash transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year, subject to obtaining financing and other customary closing conditions.

