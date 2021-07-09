Cancel
Providence, RI

For this Providence choir, an emotional return to live music: ‘It could be overwhelming’

By Karen Campbell Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since before the pandemic, Providence-based Ensemble Altera is preparing to give a live concert. Sunday’s “We Remember” COVID-19 memorial program features music of reflection, repose, and renewal that the professional chamber choir hopes will foster a process of healing — and not just for the audience. For the group’s members, singing together is more than a profession; it’s a soul-sustaining passion.

