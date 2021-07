The first thing Eric Stracener heard when he pulled open the door to his first 12 Step meeting wasn’t what he expected. “I thought when I drove up to that meeting, ‘Now I’ve got to grow up. It’s not going to be a lot of fun, and I’m going to lose a lot, but it’ll be worth it, because I want to be a better person, and I want to be a better dad,’” Stracener recalled. “But the first thing I heard before I even opened the door was uproarious laughter. In fact, there was so much laughter going on in there that I almost thought, ‘You’re in the wrong place!’