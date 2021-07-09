Cancel
N’Keal Harry Blatantly Insulted Bill Belichick, Says Former LB Ted Johnson: ‘He Basically Spat in His Face’

New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry stunned quite a few folks around the NFL earlier this week when he requested a trade. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound wide receiver out of Arizona State has had two unproductive seasons with the Patriots and now wants out. One former Patriots star said Harry’s request insulted head coach Bill Belichick as the culture is clearly changing in New England.

One former New England Patriot believes that without Tom Brady, the franchise is a shell of its past self. Ted Johnson, a three-time Super Bowl champion who played his entire 10-year career in New England, cited wide receiver N’Keal Harry’s recent trade request as a sign that Bill Belichick is losing control of the organization without Brady by his side.

