Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale restaurant YOLO closing for major renovation

By Ben Crandell, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qsb8f_0asGcaa300
YOLO in downtown Fort Lauderdale will close for a major renovation on July 12, 2021. Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

Downtown Fort Lauderdale restaurant YOLO will close on Monday, July 12, to begin a major renovation of the popular indoor-outdoor venue.

The restaurant, at 333 E. Las Olas Blvd., will be completely gutted during the project, which is expected to take three to four months.

“There’s nothing we’re not going to refinish and re-do. It’s going to be YOLO reimagined,” says co-owner Tim Petrillo, of the Restaurant People. “The way the restaurant feels will be 100 percent different.”

The nightspot next door, O Lounge, also will be closed for a top-to-bottom remodel. The Restaurant People’s Java & Jam cafe on the west side of the plaza will remain open.

The project comes as business is booming: Petrillo says sales at YOLO for the first half of 2021 are ahead of those for the same period in 2019, pre COVID.

YOLO 2.0 is expected to reopen in October or November. Petrillo was reluctant to go into specifics about the new spaces — some ambitious, custom-built features he has planned may be a challenge for suppliers to deliver on time during the COVID slowdown, he says.

Petrillo did say that the hot spot — a favorite for selfies with the new Ferrari, Tesla or Lambo — will get even hotter. Literally.

One of the first area restaurants to feature an outdoor fire pit, the new YOLO will include a larger, more elaborate fire element, Petrillo says.

“The whole patio has been reimagined, and there is going to be this really iconic feature that will be the Instagram thing,” he says.

YOLO opened in 2008 and earned strong word of mouth for its menu of expertly prepared seafood, salads and sandwiches — including a three-star review in the Sun Sentinel and a spot on Open Table’s list of America’s best bar scenes . It underwent a similar renovation in 2014.

But Petrillo says YOLO was due for a refresh. The project had been scheduled for summer 2020, until the pandemic hit.

Changes in the downtown Fort Lauderdale living and dining dynamic, which accelerated during the pandemic, made the renovation even more imperative, Petrillo says.

The downtown residential population has grown in the last decade, with new residents jockeying for seats with the lunchtime and after-work financial crowd that had been YOLO’s staple, says Petrillo, also a board member of the Downtown Development Authority.

A year of COVID has increased the number of nearby residents, who are younger and especially eager to eat out after being holed up inside for so long, he says.

And new dining and nightlife destinations to the west of YOLO — including the Wharf, Rooftop, Harborwood Urban Kitchen & Bar and Eddie V’s — have created more traffic, many on foot, along that end of touristy East Las Olas Boulevard, Petrillo says.

“We were the furthest thing west when we opened. Not much was happening on that side of the street. Now we’re the center of the universe,” Petrillo says.

YOLO will be open through Sunday night. Visit YOLORestaurant.com .

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com .

Comments / 0

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Restaurants
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yolo#Salad#Food Drink#Yolo#Covid#Ferrari#Instagram#The Sun Sentinel#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tesla
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

It’s crazy in the Florida Keys: Record crowds pack tourist spots post-COVID restrictions

For Floridians, summer is OUR time in the Keys. The islands are supposed to be easy to access, free of winter crowds, relaxed and budget-friendly. Not so this summer. Tourists are packing the archipelago, forcing hotel rates to skyrocket and creating lengthy waits at restaurants and landmarks. “Every tourist attraction has a long line,” reported Dara Krauss of Boca Raton, who visited Key West ...
Delray Beach, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Delray Beach shop owner calls cops on man slinging expletive-laced anti-Asian slurs

An Asian shop owner in Delray Beach politely asked three interlopers to leave. What happened next, he said, was unacceptable: Anti-Asian slurs started flying. “Take your f---ing Chinese flu & shove it up your a—!” a well-dressed, bespectacled white man shouted at him. Louis Grayson, owner of Ramen Lab Eatery at 25 Northeast 2nd Ave., said his restaurant was closing at the time. Three men ...
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sun Sentinel honored by Florida Society of News Editors

The South Florida Sun Sentinel brought home a slew of awards in the 2021 Florida Society of News Editors Journalism Contest in Sarasota, including first-place recognition in editorials and photo story. Martin Dyckman earned first-place honors for his editorials, “Florida’s flawed death machine” that documented Florida Supreme Court actions that could, among other things, open the door for more ...
Surfside, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Condo insurance may be tougher to get after Surfside collapse

Owners of older condominiums in Florida can expect to pay more for insurance coverage as a result of the Surfside collapse — if they can find insurance at all. The tragedy is already sparking discussions among insurance experts across the state about how they might be able to get out of paying for future collapses. Experts say that condo owners should brace for higher costs and possible ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy