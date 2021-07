Over 4% of homes for sale had price drops, and pending sales are down more than 10% from their 2021 peak. The average weekly share of homes for sale with a price drop passed 4% for the first time since September, another signal that the hyper-competitive housing market is cooling. Other indicators corroborate the slowdown: the share of homes sold over list price, the share of homes sold within a week and median days on market are all also either cooling off or plateauing.