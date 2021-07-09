Cancel
Atrial Fibrillation Market is expected to reach US$ 18,085.96 Mn with a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020-2027

Las Vegas Herald
 8 days ago

According to The Insight Partners market research study of 'Atrial Fibrillation Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Treatment Type and End User'. The global atrial fibrillation market is expected to reach US$ 18,085.96 Mn in 2027 from US$ 6,446.08 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global Atrial Fibrillation Market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

