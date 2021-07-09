The Witcher Season 2 Announces December Premiere Date; Preview Images

CD Projekt Red and Netflix's WitcherCon promised to have some good stuff about the second season of the streaming service's The Witcher and we'll leave it to you to decide if they pulled it off. Previously, Netflix and showrunner & EP Lauren S. Hissrich's focused on quick-cut previews of what the future has in store for Ciri (Freya Allan) and Geralt (Henry Cavill) but to be honest? They were of the blink-and-you'll-miss-something variety. This time around, viewers were given a sneak peek of a second season monster- a leshy (featured in the video game), a forest monster that "lives only to kill" and when they do kill? They don't leave much behind. Here's a look at two screencaps from the teaser screened, followed by a look at a leshy from the video game: