Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Witcher Season 2 Announces December Premiere Date; Preview Images

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCD Projekt Red and Netflix's WitcherCon promised to have some good stuff about the second season of the streaming service's The Witcher and we'll leave it to you to decide if they pulled it off. Previously, Netflix and showrunner & EP Lauren S. Hissrich's focused on quick-cut previews of what the future has in store for Ciri (Freya Allan) and Geralt (Henry Cavill) but to be honest? They were of the blink-and-you'll-miss-something variety. This time around, viewers were given a sneak peek of a second season monster- a leshy (featured in the video game), a forest monster that "lives only to kill" and when they do kill? They don't leave much behind. Here's a look at two screencaps from the teaser screened, followed by a look at a leshy from the video game:

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freya Allan
Person
Myanna Buring
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Kristofer Hivju
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Witcher#Previews#Television#Projekt Red#Witchercon#Redanian Intelligence#Javascript#Danish#Downton Abbey#Justice League#Abc Murders#Good Karma Hospital#Titans#House Of Cards#Stregobor#Istredd#The Umbrella Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV Series/Film

‘The Witcher’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast and More

Netflix’s The Witcher debuted in 2019 and became a massive hit. The medieval fantasy series, which stars Henry Cavill as a Witcher, a demon-hunting magic user, grew popular enough to spawn a spin-off anime movie and a prequel series, plus it clinched its own season renewal. Here’s everything we know about season 2 of The Witcher so far.
TV Seriespushsquare.com

Netflix's The Witcher: Season 2 Saddles Up on 17th December

The second season of Netflix’s wildly popular The Witcher adaptation will air from 17th December, and here’s the teaser trailer you’ve probably been waiting for. Confirmed during this week’s WitcherCon, the show will see Henry Cavill once again reprise his role as the Butcher of Blaviken, as Geralt of Rivia is reunited with Ciri.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Witcher director imagines Henry Cavill far from the Netflix series

Henry Cavill generates admiration both inside and outside the industry. The Briton has millions of fans around the world, but he also has people who idolize him for how he is in his day-to-day work. One of them is Stephen Surjik, director of The Witcher, who raved about the actor and He said he imagines it far from the series Netflix in the future. Sight!
TV SeriesGamespot

8 Netflix Witcher Images To Get You Pumped For Season 2

This December, Netflix's hit series The Witcher, based on the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, returns to the streaming service for Season 2. Witchercon revealed the new release date for the second season. During the virtual event, we got new looks at Jaskier and Ciri and Lambert. However, there were...
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE LAST OF US HBO Adaptation Adds Tommy Voice Actor Jeffrey Pierce As A Different Character

Production is now underway on HBO's adaptation of Naughty Dog's award-winning The Last of Us video game in Alberta, Canada, and Gabriel Luna recently shared our first behind-the-scenes image from the set. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star is set to play Tommy Miller in the series, but the actor who provided the voice of Tommy in the games has now joined the cast as a different character.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

The Witcher Has Reportedly Boosted Henry Cavill’s Value

It might be difficult to imagine looking at the current complexion of the television industry, but there was once a time where being labeled as a ‘TV actor’ was either an insult or a sign that somebody’s career was on the decline. Of course, the Golden Age we’ve been living through for over a decade, and the concurrent rise of the streaming service, has made those lines blurrier than ever before.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Teaser Reveals an August Premiere Date

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Teaser Reveals an August Premiere Date. Today’s WitcherCon extravaganza has already confirmed that viewers can start bingeing The Witcher’s second season on Netflix in December. However, the franchise’s expansion into the realm of anime is much closer than that. Netflix has premiered the first teaser for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which also confirms that the film will hit the platform on August 23.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai Creators Address "Best Comedy" Emmy Nom; Tease Season 4

If Don Cheadle's Emmy nomination for Best Guest Actor for his 98-second performance in Falcon and Winter Soldier wasn't bizarre enough, then perhaps Cobra Kai's nomination for Best Comedy borders on the possible absurd. The creators of the sequel series to The Karate Kid franchise in Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg spoke with Deadline Hollywood on the shocking moment and what's to come for Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).
Moviesheyuguys.com

Henry Cavill joins rom-com ‘The Rosie Project’

Henry Cavill looks set to make our hearts swoon with a softer side after the ‘Superman’ and ‘The Witcher’ actor has set himself up with the rom-com ‘The Rosie Project.’. The film follows an unlucky-in-love university professor who creates an elaborate questionnaire in an effort to find a wife and...
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

The Best Crime Dramas and Murder Mysteries to Watch Right Now

Murder! We hate it when it happens to us, but we're intrigued when it happens to someone else. Even more so when it happens on TV, which has created one of the most compelling genres of television out there. The disgruntled cops who play by their own rules, the suspicious widow with something to hide, the butler! That damn butler! And better yet, murder mysteries and crime dramas come in all sorts of flavors, so if you want to feel compassion or laugh at someone else's misfortune, there's something out there for you.
TV Serieshomenewshere.com

‘Modern Love’ Heads Across the Pond in First Star-Studded Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Are you ready for the emotional rollercoaster that is Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love to return?. Season 2 of the anthology series is nearly here and ahead of the show’s August 13 return, the streaming platform is giving viewers their first look at the new stories in an exciting trailer. Based on The New York Times column of the same name, Modern Love brings to life several true stories of love and relationships.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Jellystone!: HBO Max Releases Key Art Poster Ahead of Comic-Con@Home

Last month, showrunner & executive producer C.H. Greenblatt (Chowder, Harvey Beaks) and Warner Bros. Animation introduced Yogi, Boo Boo, Cindy, and the rest of the denizens of the friendly town of HBO Max's Jellystone!. In the trailer, viewers were offered a sneak preview of the reimagined takes on a ton of beloved characters from the Hanna-Barbera world- including Jabberjaw, Top Cat, Snagglepuss, El Kabong, Wally Gator, Johnny Quest & Hadji, Shag Rugg, Captain Caveman, and more. Now with the animated series set to take the virtual stage of Comic-Con@Home on July 24, we're getting a look at the official key art poster for Jellystone!– which you can check out below:
TV SeriesGame Informer Online

The Last Of Us TV Series Adds Three New Cast Members, Including Tommy's Voice Actor

More faces are joining HBO's The Last of Us TV series, this time with the inclusion of a brand new character that we can only assume is meant to help bridge the gap between the adaptation and the first game of the Naughty Dog franchise. Joining Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) are Jeffrey Pierce (Castle Rock and the Last of Us video games), Murray Bartlett (Nashville), and Con O'Neill (Lord of the Rings: The Return Of The King).

Comments / 0

Community Policy