Award presented to Lehighton student

Natalie Blair, left, a Lehighton Area Middle School student, was presented with the American Legion Auxiliary certificate of School Award at the American Legion Auxiliary meeting. The award was presented by LaRue Fritz, right, auxiliary president, Shoemaker-Haydt Unit 314. The certificate of distinguished achievement is awarded to a student who possesses the high qualities of honor, courage, scholarship, leadership, service and Americanism, which are necessary to the preservation and protection of the fundamental institutions of our government and the advancement of society. Natalie is the daughter of Terry and Nadine Blaine of Lehighton. She has a brother Thomas. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.