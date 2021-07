Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Making homemade pizza typically requires cranking your oven up to 450°F and waiting patiently as the cheese melts and the crust crisps. In the summer, that's a quick way to heat up your house and force your air conditioner to work overtime. For Neapolitan-style pizza, you'll need to use a much higher temperature than what's possible in a conventional oven. Outdoor pizza ovens offer a solution, and these specialty appliances are quickly becoming a must-have backyard feature.