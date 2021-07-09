Chromatography Resin Market worth $3.3 billion by 2025
According to the new market research report "Chromatography Resin Market by Type (Natural, Synthetic, Inorganic Media), Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity, Hydrophobic Interaction, Size Exclusion, Multimodal), Application (Pharma & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", The chromatography resin market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2% from USD 2.2 billion in 2020.www.lasvegasherald.com
Comments / 0