All-Delco Boys Lacrosse: Busenkell’s banner season could be just a prelude of things to come

In addition to Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year Grant Pierce of Radnor, the rest of the All-Delco team includes:. Max Busenkell, Garnet Valley: In his first full campaign of varsity lacrosse, the junior attackman lived up to the hype of being one of the top attacking talents in the country. The Notre Dame commit was the leading scorer in Delaware County with 69 goals, was second with 49 assists and first by a mile with 118 points, the only Delco player to cross into triple digits. He led the Jaguars to 19 wins and appearances in the District 1 Class 3A final and PIAA class 3A final. Busenkell scored six goals on two occasions. He topped out at nine points (six goals, three assists) against Downingtown West early in the season. He added two goals and six assists in beating Strath Haven. Busenkell supplied four goals and two assists in the win over Kennett in the District 1 semis and in the double-overtime loss to the Blue Demons in the state semis. Also a standout football player, Busenkell was recognized with All-Central League, All-Eastern Pennsylvania Lacrosse Coaches Association (EPLCA), All-American and Academic All-American honors.