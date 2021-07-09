Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Dairy Testing Market- In-Depth Analysis of Company Profiles and Forecast Till 2028 | Microbac Laboratories, Neogen Corporation, Romer Labs Division Holding, SGS SA, TÜV NORD Group, TÜV SÜD

Las Vegas Herald
 8 days ago

The dairy testing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing consumer awareness regarding the adulteration and mycotoxins in the food products with increasing incidents of food-borne illness. Stringent food safety and quality regulations owing to globalization of dairy trade practices further influences the growth of the dairy testing market positively. However, improper implementation of regulatory laws and lack of coordination between market players is a major market hindrance. Nonetheless, innovations in contamination detection methods is likely to showcase major growth opportunities for the dairy testing market during the forecast period.

