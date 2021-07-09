Cancel
Organic Almond Ingredients Market Share, Key Market Players, Trends & Forecast, 2020-2027

Las Vegas Herald
 8 days ago

Market Size – USD 136.13 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – Almond Beverages. According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Organic Almond Ingredients Market was valued at USD 136.13 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 222.98 Million by year 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Almonds are a rich source of copper, calcium, riboflavin, potassium, manganese, phosphorous, and have been associated with reduced risk of heart disease. Trending almond based products, inclusions of health-based ingredients, technological innovations enabling the trade of raw material, increasing demand from the snack food industry, technological innovations enabling the trade of raw material are the major drivers for the growth of this market. In 2019, US-based cooperative Blue Diamond expanded its beverage product portfolio with the launch of Almond Breeze and Almond milk Mexican Hot Chocolate flavor. The company also plans to release Almond milk 'Nog' soon. In addition to this, Coca-Cola brand Simply Beverages launched almond milk in May, 2020. The new Simply Almond line offers three flavors (vanilla, unsweetened, and original) made with minimal ingredients. Global trade pressures, increasing quality control standards, impact of drought on almond crops and irrigation solutions, less reliance on traditional almond farming methods, rising incidences of allergies among consumers, volatile prices of raw materials are few of the major challenges this market faces.

