Rockaway Smoothie Shack La Fruteria Now Has An Excellent New Vegan Menu

The last time I tried chef Donata Orsi's food out at Rockaway Beach it was sometime during that blissful pre-pandemic summer of 2019, at Thank You, the great cafe from Andrew Fields and Maribel Araujo. Orsi, who grew up in Tuscany, had previously worked with Yotam Ottolenghi in London, and Michael Anthony at Untitled here in NYC, and brought some serious chops to Beach 116th, with an over-performing menu of simple breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes made extraordinarily well.