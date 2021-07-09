Cancel
Rolling Stock Market Size, Growth, Analysis & Statistics by 2025

Las Vegas Herald
 8 days ago

The global Rolling Stock Market is estimated to be $51.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $64.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025. Asia Oceania is estimated to lead the market in 2020; China, Japan, and India are the key contributors to the rolling stock market in the region. Increasing urbanization, adoption of public transport as a means of reducing traffic congestion, growing demand for energy-efficient transport and increasing adoption of rolling stocks for freight transportation are major drivers of the rolling stock market. Along with this, the leading rail infrastructure developers are also adopting collaboration strategies with local rail authorities to develop rail infrastructure.

