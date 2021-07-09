Cancel
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Police Searching for Suspect in West Side Disturbance

By Casey Nelson
wtaq.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay Police are investigating a disturbance that occurred around 8:30pm Thursday night on the city’s far west side. 28-year-old Tyler M. Stevenson, formerly of Appleton, is suspected of brandishing a large, edged weapon in a threatening manner. Stevenson fled from the scene of the disturbance on foot. While no one was injured as a result of the disturbance and the weapon used in this incident was recovered, Stevenson is still considered dangerous and should not be approached.

