Soma Grille marks re-opening in Simsbury

Carlos Rodriguez and Chris Riley cut the ribbon in front of Soma Grille, with members of the Simsbury Chamber of Commerce and town officials on July 8. Steve Smith

Nearly every business, and certainly every restaurant, had to find a way to pivot during the pandemic.

Soma Grille in Simsbury had just opened in 2019, but learned some lessons during the lockdowns an partial closures that has set them up for success in 2021.

Owner Carlos Rodriguez and General Manager Christopher Riley have added a large outdoor dining space, revamped the menu and changed the feel of the restaurant.

“When we first opened, we were super fine dining,” Riley said, at the ribbon cutting event with the Simsbury Chamber of Commerce on July 8. “Through multiple pivots during COVID, we found our way. Now, we’re really smartly-casual. ‘Come as you are’ is our mantra, and just enjoy yourselves.”

“We want to be a local, neighborhood restaurant, where you feel comfortable coming here, having a beer and watching the game, or having a meal,” Rodriguez said.

The front of the building was formerly shrubs, brush and weeds, but now seats 125 at umbrella-ed tables overlooking Hopmeadow Street. Rodriguez and Riley thanked the town and state officials for relaxing zoning rules and allowing for more expansive outdoor dining.

“We appreciate the support we got from the town,” Riley said. “It takes a village. It was all weeds and brush. We took advantage of the times, when people are moving to outdoor dining, to enhance the building and make it more of a destination dining place. The dining environment changed so much, we were just going with the flow. It’s really going to be long-lasting, I think.”

The new menu has a mix of American and Meditteranean cuisine, as well as other influences including Latin and others.

Featured items include a Lobster Shepherd’s Pie, Everything Crusted Salmon, and hickory-smoked Short Ribs, as well as paella, which Riley and Rodriguez learned while working together at Casa De Sol in Hartford.

“We’ve made it our own,” Riley said. “We pull influences from all-around. We’re a little eclectic with our menu, but it’s been well-received.”

A new, expanded wine list and a selection of several locally-brewed beers are also additions that are expected to be popular.

The changes also lead to partnerships with other local businesses. Warner Nursery helped with the new landscaping, and Rosedale Farms now provides much of the fresh produce.

Another pandemic pivot was the addition of a “ghost kitchen” - a kitchen within the kitchen, called Eno’s Place, that provides family-friendly to-go items.

“They can’t get anything from Eno’s place on premises,” Riley said. “It’s just for take-out and we designed a more simpler menu with the same ingredients that’s more family-friendly. That’s really, during the pandemic, what got us through.”

“We’re post-COVID, so everybody is happy to mingle and happy to be outside, so our patio has been a big hit,” Rodriguez said.

Simsbury Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Morgan Hilyard said she was really happy for Soma, and happy to see them booking so many events and functions.

“The way they were able to mitigate all of the effects that they had was to expand the outdoor dining, and the town has made it easier than ever to do these renovations,” Hilyard said. “We’re really excited, because they’re doing so much here.”

Simsbury Selectwoman Wendy Mackstutis said the town was glad to help.

“We’re thrilled to have Soma Grille expand, right here in our downtown,” Mackstutis said. “I sat out on that patio, overlooking Hopmeadow and the view of the mountain, and it’s just beautiful.”

For more information, visit www.somagrille.com .