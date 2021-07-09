Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vernon, CT

Storms don’t cloud fun at Vernon’s ‘July in the Sky’

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
Posted by 
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E25Q9_0asGaLSq00
Ryan, 3, is ready for the parade. Steve Smith

The originally-planned date for Vernon’s ‘July in the Sky’ event, June 30, was postponed due to high heat and potential storms.

The rain date of July 7 was also warm, muggy, and stormy, but the event persisted and hundreds enjoyed fun and fireworks.

Right around the start time of 6 p.m., a thunderstorm rolled through Rockville. The C.E.R.T. team ushered people into the former senior center to be safe from lightning. About an hour later, another storm quickly passed through. But, after the delays, crowds gathered and the event continued.

Dozens of kids and families took part in the Push, Pedal or Pull Patriotic Parade, in which bikes, wagons, scooters, and skates were decorated with red, white, and blue. Megan Carcia, 13, a rising eighth grader, won the overall award, which she had also done in 2014.

Organizers from the town and Rockville Community Alliance said that despite the hiccups, they were glad to see the community come out and celebrate our nation, especially after the pandemic forced the event’s cancellation in 2020.

The event ended with a spectacular fireworks display, launched from the Fox Hill tower in Henry Park, and viewable from Downtown Rockville... and some more rain.

Comments / 0

Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vernon, CT
City
Rockville, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pull Patriotic Parade#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy