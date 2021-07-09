Storms don’t cloud fun at Vernon’s ‘July in the Sky’

Ryan, 3, is ready for the parade. Steve Smith

The originally-planned date for Vernon’s ‘July in the Sky’ event, June 30, was postponed due to high heat and potential storms.

The rain date of July 7 was also warm, muggy, and stormy, but the event persisted and hundreds enjoyed fun and fireworks.

Right around the start time of 6 p.m., a thunderstorm rolled through Rockville. The C.E.R.T. team ushered people into the former senior center to be safe from lightning. About an hour later, another storm quickly passed through. But, after the delays, crowds gathered and the event continued.

Dozens of kids and families took part in the Push, Pedal or Pull Patriotic Parade, in which bikes, wagons, scooters, and skates were decorated with red, white, and blue. Megan Carcia, 13, a rising eighth grader, won the overall award, which she had also done in 2014.

Organizers from the town and Rockville Community Alliance said that despite the hiccups, they were glad to see the community come out and celebrate our nation, especially after the pandemic forced the event’s cancellation in 2020.

The event ended with a spectacular fireworks display, launched from the Fox Hill tower in Henry Park, and viewable from Downtown Rockville... and some more rain.