Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fremont County, WY

Air Quality Alert issued for Absaroka Mountains, Cody Foothills, Jackson Hole by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-11 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Cody Foothills; Jackson Hole; Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Star Valley; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Yellowstone National Park AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...Much of northwest and western Wyoming including Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park. * WHEN...Now until 1 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest will impact northwest and western Wyoming. Visibilities may be reduced at times. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
County
Sweetwater County, WY
County
Lincoln County, WY
State
Wyoming State
County
Fremont County, WY
County
Park County, WY
City
Green River, WY
County
Teton County, WY
County
Sublette County, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Air Quality Alert#Grand Teton National Park#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
NBC News

3 fully vaccinated Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C., test positive for Covid

Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas House delegation in Washington, D.C., tested positive for Covid-19, the state's House Democratic Caucus said Saturday. The first positive test result came Friday night, when a member informed the caucus they had the coronavirus. "Caucus Members and staff took a rapid test, all...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden calls court's DACA decision 'deeply disappointing,' vows to appeal it

President Biden on Saturday condemned a federal judge’s decision the day before to block new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, saying that the ruling was “deeply disappointing” and that the Department of Justice (DOJ) plans to appeal it. Judge Andrew Hanen, a George W. Bush...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from disastrous flooding in Western Europe rose above 150 on Saturday as rescue workers toiled to clear up the devastation revealed by receding water and prevent further damage. Police said that more than 90 people are now known to have died in western Germany’s...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy