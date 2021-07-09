CCSO offering signing bonuses to new hires

Those seeking a career in law enforcement have several options in Collier County as the sheriff's office begins a hiring blitz.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office is offering a sign-on bonus for certain roles in the department.

Full-time certified positions are eligible for up to $3,000 as a one-time bonus. Full-time, non-certified positions can come with a $1,500 bonus.

Click here to see all the positions currently available and apply online.