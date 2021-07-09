Minnesota prosecutors ask judge in Derek Chauvin murder trial to acknowledge trauma of girls who witnessed George Floyd’s death

Prosecutors in Minnesota have called into question a conclusion made by the judge who oversaw former police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, asserting that the children who witnessed the killing of George Floyd were not traumatized by the incident.

When Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22½ years in prison last month, he cited two aggravating factors for giving the ex-cop a more severe sentence than the what was recommended. Chauvin had abused his position of trust and treated Floyd with particular cruelty, both of which, he said, were substantial enough reasons for more time behind bars.

In a sentencing memo, Cahill also waved off the fact that four young children — including a 9-year-old girl and her 17-year-old cousin whose cellphone video of Floyd’s arrest sparked mass protests worldwide — were present when Chauvin knelt down on Floyd’s neck on Memorial Day last year.

“Although the State contends that all four of these young women were traumatized by witnessing this incident, the evidence at trial did not present any objective indicia of trauma,” Cahill wrote.

In a letter dated Wednesday and made public Thursday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison criticized Cahill’s conclusion and requested that the judge and Hennepin County District Court update the sentencing memo.

“(The) State asks that the Court modify two aspects of its analysis of the presence-of-children factor to correct the public record, more accurately reflect the experiences of the four children who witnessed Mr. Floyd’s murder and subsequently testified at trial, and prevent potentially causing further harm by discounting the trauma suffered by these young girls,” Ellison wrote in the filing.

Prosecutors did not request any change to Chauvin’s sentence, only that Cahill “correct the public record” and amend his analysis to “more accurately reflect the experiences” of the children, who went on to testify about the incident.

Darnella Frazier, the Pulitzer-recognized teen who filmed the deadly confrontation, in an emotional testimony said she saw her family and friends in Floyd.

“I look at that and I look at how that could have been one of them,” she testified.

Frazier added: “It’s been nights I’ve stayed up apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life.”