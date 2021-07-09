Bronx public defenders seek court order restricting NYPD access to sealed arrests

Bronx public defenders have asked a judge to restrict the NYPD’s access to sealed arrest records for 3.5 million people, arguing cops are able to use the information in investigations despite court orders it should be off-limits.

The Bronx Defenders filed papers Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court asking a Justice Lyle Frank to prohibit the NYPD from accessing sealed arrest information without a judge’s approval.

The NYPD has 6 million sealed records in at least 14 interconnected databases. The majority of records pertain to Black and “Brown” people, who are “over-policed,” the paperwork argues.

The filing is the latest in a 2019 class action suit that alleges the NYPD routinely violates laws regarding sealed arrest information.

“The NYPD has a policy and practice of using Sealed Arrest Information internally in the ordinary course of law enforcement activities,” the new document states.

The NYPD also leaks the sealed information to the press, prosecutors and other agencies, papers claim.

A judge granted the suit class action status in 2019, meaning millions of New Yorkers are potentially part of the case, which only seeks reform of NYPD policies, rather than money damages.

The case was originally filed by two men using pseudonyms. One man, R.C., was charged with robbery in 2015 because NYPD officers used his photo in a lineup from a years-old dismissed arrest, according to court papers. The robbery occurred in the Bronx while R.C. was out of state, but he had to fight the case for a year and a half, according to the suit.

The new filing also claims that NYPD training materials misstate that access to the sealed arrests is allowed under the law. Details of the materials are redacted from the filing because the city Law Department and NYPD have designated them confidential.

State law requires the NYPD to destroy records — including fingerprints, mugshots and arrest reports — when a person is found not guilty or the charges are dropped.

A Law Department spokesman said the new papers will be reviewed. The NYPD declined comment.