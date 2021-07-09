Song Of The Day: Posadas – “Sinai”
Filled With Religious And Occult Imagery Alike, The Alluring New Single From The Up-And-Coming Dallas Witch House And Hyperpop Duo Is A Spooky Good Time. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.www.centraltrack.com
