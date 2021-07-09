Cancel
Jasper, GA

Netflix series filming to cause road closure

By Angela Reinhardt
Pickens County Progress
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilming for Netflix series "Pieces of Her" will take place on Church Street at the Budget Inn motel and the building directly across the street that housed the Blue Rodeo bar/restaurant many years ago. Production crews have been on both sites this week getting them preppred for filming. A new temporary sign has been put up at the old bar, and trim and doors were being painted at the motel Friday afternoon. The Budget Inn sign has also been removed.

