Suspect shoots self after police chase

An armed auto-burglary suspect is now in the hospital after police say he led officers on a chase then shot himself.

Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Campus Crossings apartment complex on North Rutherford Boulevard Friday morning.

The owner of the vehicle saw a man sitting in the front seat and going through a glove box, according to police. The suspect then allegedly pointed a handgun at the owner before leaving in a stolen white Lexus.

Officers spotted the car and tried to stop it but the suspect wouldn't pull over.

Police say the suspect crashed into four law enforcement patrol units and a car while fleeing officers in downtown Murfreesboro. The chase eventually ended in front of Regal Inn on South Church Street.

Police officials say that's when the suspect fired the gun inside the stolen vehicle injuring himself. He is in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

While no officers appeared to have fired their weapons, the Tennessee Bureau is investigating the incident. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.