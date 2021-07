Rising country artist Tenille Townes joins The Zak Kuhn Show to talk about her new single, one-year album anniversary, singing with Shania Twain, and more. As an artist, Townes’ discography is minimal, but her reputation has rocketed skywards in recent months. As to how she got her start, the Canadian artist’s story sounds a lot like fate. In the podcast, Townes tells the story about attending a Shania Twain concert in Edmonton to describe how she caught the performance bug. Townes then explains how she was pulled up on stage and had the chance to sing with the country legend. From there, the rest was history.