Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves – Orders of Magnitude Faster

By Argonne National Laboratory
scitechdaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists can now process months’ worth of gravitational wave data in minutes. When gravitational waves were first detected in 2015 by the advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), they sent a ripple through the scientific community, as they confirmed another of Einstein’s theories and marked the birth of gravitational wave astronomy. Five years later, numerous gravitational wave sources have been detected, including the first observation of two colliding neutron stars in gravitational and electromagnetic waves.

Science
Vice

Newly-Discovered 'Borg' DNA Is Unlike Anything Scientists Have Ever Seen

Scientists have discovered DNA sequences in wetland soil that are unlike anything ever found and which could have “important and unanticipated climate implications,” according to a new preprint study co-authored by a Nobel Prize Laureate, among other genomics researchers. The authors of the new paper, which has not yet been...
Sciencearxiv.org

On the Efficiency of Various Deep Transfer Learning Models in Glitch Waveform Detection in Gravitational-Wave Data

LIGO is considered the most sensitive and complicated gravitational experiment ever built. Its main objective is to detect the gravitational wave from the strongest events in the universe by observing if the length of its 4-kilometer arms change by a distance 10,000 times smaller than the diameter of a proton. Due to its sensitivity, LIGO is prone to the disturbance of external noises which affects the data being collected to detect the gravitational wave. These noises are commonly called by the LIGO community as glitches. The objective of this study is to evaluate the effeciency of various deep trasnfer learning models namely VGG19, ResNet50V2, VGG16 and ResNet101 to detect glitch waveform in gravitational wave data. The accuracy achieved by the said models are 98.98%, 98.35%, 97.56% and 94.73% respectively. Even though the models achieved fairly high accuracy, it is observed that all of the model suffered from the lack of data for certain classes which is the main concern found in the experiment.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gravitational waves from bubble collisions in FLRW spacetime

Stochastic gravitational wave background (SGWB) is a promising tool to probe the very early universe where the standard model of particle physics and cosmology are connected closely. As a possible component of SGWB, gravitational waves (GW) from bubble collisions during the first order cosmological phase transitions deserve comprehensive analyses. In 2017, Ryusuke Jinno and Masahiro Takimoto proposed an elegant analysis approach to derive the analytical expressions of energy spectra of GW from bubble collisions in Minkowski spacetime avoiding large-scale numerical simulations for the first time[1]. However, they neglect the expansion of the universe and regard the duration of phase transitions as infinity in their derivation which could deviate their estimations from true values. For these two reasons, we give a new expression of GW spectra by adopting their method, switching spacetime background to FLRW spacetime and considering a finite duration of phase transitions. By denoting $\sigma$ as the fraction of the speed of phase transitions to the expansion speed of the universe, we find for different $\sigma$, the maxima of GW energy spectra drop by around 1-3 orders of magnitude than the results given by their previous work. Such a significant decrease may bring about new challenges for detectability of GW from bubble collisions. Luckily, by comparing new spectra with PLI (power-law integrated) sensitivity curves of GW detectors, we find GW from bubble collisions still could be detectable for BBO and LISA in future detection.
Physics
TheConversationAU

Is reality a game of quantum mirrors? A new theory suggests it might be

Imagine you sit down and pick up your favourite book. You look at the image on the front cover, run your fingers across the smooth book sleeve, and smell that familiar book smell as you flick through the pages. To you, the book is made up of a range of sensory appearances. But you also expect the book has its own independent existence behind those appearances. So when you put the book down on the coffee table and walk into the kitchen, or leave your house to go to work, you expect the book still looks, feels, and smells just as...
Astronomyarxiv.org

A comparison of maximum likelihood mapping methods for gravitational-wave backgrounds

Detection of a stochastic background of gravitational waves is likely to occur in the next few years. Beyond searches for the isotropic component of SGWBs, there have been various mapping methods proposed to target anisotropic backgrounds. Some of these methods have been applied to data taken by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatories (LIGO) and Virgo. Specifically, these directional searches have focused on mapping the intensity of the signal on the sky via maximum likelihood solutions. We compare this intensity mapping approach to a previously proposed, but never employed, amplitude-phase mapping method to understand whether this latter approach may be employed in future searches. We build up our understanding of the differences between these two approaches by analysing simple toy models of time-stream data, and run mock-data mapping tests for the two methods. We find that the amplitude-phase method is only applicable to the case of a background which is phase-coherent on large scales or, at the very least, has an intrinsic coherence scale that is larger than that of the detector. Otherwise, the amplitude-phase mapping method leads to a loss of overall information, with respect to both phase and amplitude. Since we do not expect these phase-coherent properties to hold for any of the gravitational-wave background signals we hope to detect in the near future, we conclude that intensity mapping is the preferred method for such backgrounds.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gravitational Lensing of Core Collapse Supernova Gravitational Wave Signals

We discuss the prospects of gravitational lensing of gravitational waves (GWs) coming from core-collapse supernovae (CCSN). As the CCSN GW signal can only be detected from within our own Galaxy and the local group by current and upcoming ground-based GW detectors, we focus on microlensing. We introduce a new technique based on analysis of the power spectrum and association of peaks of the power spectrum with the peaks of the amplification factor to identify lensed signals. We validate our method by applying it on the CCSN-like mock signals lensed by a point mass lens. We find that the lensed and unlensed signal can be differentiated using the association of peaks by more than one sigma for lens masses larger than 150 solar masses. We also study the correlation integral between the power spectra and corresponding amplification factor. This statistical approach is able to differentiate between unlensed and lensed signals for lenses as small as 15 solar masses. Further, we demonstrate that this method can be used to estimate the mass of a lens in case the signal is lensed. The power spectrum based analysis is general and can be applied to any broad band signal and is especially useful for incoherent signals.
Computersarxiv.org

Autoencoder-driven Spiral Representation Learning for Gravitational Wave Surrogate Modelling

Paraskevi Nousi, Styliani-Christina Fragkouli, Nikolaos Passalis, Panagiotis Iosif, Theocharis Apostolatos, George Pappas, Nikolaos Stergioulas, Anastasios Tefas. Recently, artificial neural networks have been gaining momentum in the field of gravitational wave astronomy, for example in surrogate modelling of computationally expensive waveform models for binary black hole inspiral and merger. Surrogate modelling yields fast and accurate approximations of gravitational waves and neural networks have been used in the final step of interpolating the coefficients of the surrogate model for arbitrary waveforms outside the training sample. We investigate the existence of underlying structures in the empirical interpolation coefficients using autoencoders. We demonstrate that when the coefficient space is compressed to only two dimensions, a spiral structure appears, wherein the spiral angle is linearly related to the mass ratio. Based on this finding, we design a spiral module with learnable parameters, that is used as the first layer in a neural network, which learns to map the input space to the coefficients. The spiral module is evaluated on multiple neural network architectures and consistently achieves better speed-accuracy trade-off than baseline models. A thorough experimental study is conducted and the final result is a surrogate model which can evaluate millions of input parameters in a single forward pass in under 1ms on a desktop GPU, while the mismatch between the corresponding generated waveforms and the ground-truth waveforms is better than the compared baseline methods. We anticipate the existence of analogous underlying structures and corresponding computational gains also in the case of spinning black hole binaries.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Prospects of discovering sub-solar primordial black holes using the stochastic gravitational wave background from third-generation detectors

Primordial black holes (PBHs) are dark matter candidates that span broad mass ranges from $10^{-17}$ $M_\odot$ to $\sim 100$ $M_\odot$. We show that the stochastic gravitational wave background can be a powerful window for the detection of sub-solar mass PBHs and shed light on their formation channel via third-generation gravitational wave detectors such as Cosmic Explorer and the Einstein Telescope. By using the mass distribution of the compact objects and the redshift evolution of the merger rates, we can distinguish astrophysical sources from PBHs and will be able to constrain the fraction of sub-solar mass PBHs $\leq 1$ $M_\odot$ in the form of dark matter $f_{PBH}\leq 1\%$ at $68\%$ C.L. even for a pessimistic value of the suppression factor ($f_{sup} \sim 10^{-3}$). For $f_{sup} \sim 1$, the constraints on $f_{PBH}$ will be less than $0.001\%$. Furthermore, we will be able to measure the redshift evolution of the PBH merger rate with about $1\%$ accuracy, making it possible to uniquely distinguish between the Poisson and clustered PBH scenarios.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Stochastic gravitational-wave background from metastable cosmic strings

A metastable cosmic string network is a generic consequence of many grand unified theories (GUTs) when combined with cosmic inflation. Metastable cosmic strings are not topologically stable, but decay on cosmic time scales due to pair production of GUT monopoles. This leads to a network consisting of metastable long strings on superhorizon scales as well string loops and segments on subhorizon scales. We compute for the first time the complete stochastic gravitational-wave background (SGWB) arising from all these network constituents, including several technical improvements to both the derivation of the loop and segment contributions. We find that the gravitational waves emitted by string loops provide the main contribution to the gravitational-wave spectrum in the relevant parameter space. The resulting spectrum is consistent with the tentative signal observed by the NANOGrav pulsar timing collaboration for a string tension of G\mu ~ 10^-11...10^-7 and has ample discovery space for ground- and space-based detectors. For GUT-scale string tensions, G\mu ~ 10^-8...10^-7, metastable strings predict a SGWB in the LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA band that could be discovered in the near future.
Cell Phoneshealthitanalytics.com

App Uses Artificial Intelligence Algorithm to Predict Alzheimer’s

Jiayu Zhou, an associate professor in MSU's College of Engineering, is leading the project’s artificial intelligence development. MSU is also working in collaboration with Oregon Health & Science University and Weill Cornell Medicine. The project aims to code an easily usable and accessible smartphone app to help assess the necessity of follow-up medical diagnoses.
WorldSilicon Republic

Scientists use AI-powered microscope to detect harmful algae in Irish waters

Using AI technology, HABscope can instantly detect a species of phytoplankton that can be detrimental to Irish marine life, fisheries and tourism. Scientists in Ireland are using a specialist microscope that leverages the power of AI through an attached iPod Touch to detect harmful algae. Known as HABscope, the microscope...
ComputersHPCwire

Supercomputers Power AI-Enabled Detection of Gravitational Waves

July 7, 2021 — When gravitational waves were first detected in 2015 by the advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), they sent a ripple through the scientific community, as they confirmed another of Einstein’s theories and marked the birth of gravitational wave astronomy. Five years later, numerous gravitational wave sources have been detected, including the first observation of two colliding neutron stars in gravitational and electromagnetic waves.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Bridging the $μ$Hz gap in the gravitational-wave landscape with binary resonance

Gravitational-wave (GW) astronomy is transforming our understanding of the Universe by probing phenomena invisible to electromagnetic observatories. A comprehensive exploration of the GW frequency spectrum is essential to fully harness this potential. Remarkably, current methods have left the $\mu$Hz frequency band almost untouched. Here we show that this $\mu$Hz gap can be filled by searching for deviations in the orbits of binary systems caused by their resonant interaction with GWs. In particular, we show that laser ranging of the Moon and artificial satellites around the Earth, as well as timing of binary pulsars, may discover the first GW signals in this band, or otherwise set stringent new constraints. To illustrate the discovery potential of these binary resonance searches, we consider the GW signal from a cosmological first-order phase transition, showing that our methods will probe regions of the parameter space that are inaccessible to any other near-future GW mission. We also discuss how our methods can shed light on the possible GW signal detected by NANOGrav, either constraining its spectral properties or even giving an independent confirmation.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gravitational Wave From Axion-like Particle Inflation

In this paper, we investigate the Axion-like Particle inflation by applying the multi-nature inflation model, where the end of inflation is achieved through the phase transition (PT). The events of PT should not be less than $200$, which results in the free parameter $n\geq404$. Under the latest CMB restrictions, we found that the inflation energy is fixed at $10^{15} \rm{GeV}$. Then, we deeply discussed the corresponding stochastic background of the primordial gravitational wave (GW) during inflation. We study the two kinds of $n$ cases, i.e., $n=404, 2000$. We observe that the magnitude of $n$ is negligible for the physical observations, such as $n_s$, $r$, $\Lambda$, and $\Omega_{\rm{GW}}h^2$. In the low-frequency regions, the GW is dominated by the quantum fluctuations, and this GW can be detected by Decigo at $10^{-1}~\rm{Hz}$. However, GW generated by PT dominates the high-frequency regions, which is expected to be detected by future 3DSR detector.
ComputersNature.com

Accelerated, scalable and reproducible AI-driven gravitational wave detection

The development of reusable artificial intelligence (AI) models for wider use and rigorous validation by the community promises to unlock new opportunities in multi-messenger astrophysics. Here we develop a workflow that connects the Data and Learning Hub for Science, a repository for publishing AI models, with the Hardware-Accelerated Learning (HAL) cluster, using funcX as a universal distributed computing service. Using this workflow, an ensemble of four openly available AI models can be run on HAL to process an entire month’s worth (August 2017) of advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory data in just seven minutes, identifying all four binary black hole mergers previously identified in this dataset and reporting no misclassifications. This approach combines advances in AI, distributed computing and scientific data infrastructure to open new pathways to conduct reproducible, accelerated, data-driven discovery.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Microscopy Technique Makes High-Resolution Images of Deeper Tissue, More Quickly

Researchers could rapidly obtain high-resolution images of blood vessels and neurons within the brain. To create high-resolution, 3D images of tissues such as the brain, researchers often use two-photon microscopy, which involves aiming a high-intensity laser at the specimen to induce fluorescence excitation. However, scanning deep within the brain can be difficult because light scatters off of tissues as it goes deeper, making images blurry.
Sciencearxiv.org

Polarization of gravitational waves from helical MHD turbulent sources

We use direct numerical simulations of decaying primordial hydromagnetic turbulence with helicity to compute the resulting gravitational wave (GW) production and its degree of circular polarization. We find a clear dependence of the polarization of the resulting GWs on the fractional helicity of the turbulent source and we show that driven magnetic fields produce GWs more efficiently than magnetic fields that are initially present, leading to larger spectral amplitudes. The helicity does not have a huge impact on the maximum spectral amplitude in any of the two types of turbulence considered. However, the GW spectrum at wave numbers away from the peak becomes smaller for larger values of the magnetic fractional helicity. The degree of circular polarization approaches zero at frequencies below the peak, and reaches its maximum at the peak. At higher frequencies, it stays finite if the magnetic field is initially present, and it approaches zero if it is driven. We predict that the spectral peak of the GW signal can be detected by LISA if the turbulent energy density is at least $\sim\!3\%$ of the radiation energy density, and the characteristic scale is a hundredth of the horizon at the electroweak scale. We show that the resulting GW polarization is unlikely to be detectable by the anisotropies induced by our proper motion in the dipole response function of LISA. Such signals can, however, be detectable by cross-correlating data from the LISA-Taiji network for turbulent energy densities of $\sim\!5\%$, and fractional helicity of 0.5 to 1. Second-generation space-base GW detectors, such as BBO and DECIGO, would allow for the detection of a larger range of the GW spectrum and smaller amplitudes of the magnetic field.
Astronomyslashdot.org

European Plan for Gigantic New Gravitational Wave Detector Passes Milestone

LIGO has two 4km arms, in an L shape, Europe's version has 3km arms. They are sensitive to black hole mergers up to 10 billion light years away. Einstein Telescope would have three 10km arms, in a triangle instead of an L-shape. 10x the sensitivity, to 45 billion light years "to the edge of the observable universe."

