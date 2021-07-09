Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves – Orders of Magnitude Faster
Scientists can now process months’ worth of gravitational wave data in minutes. When gravitational waves were first detected in 2015 by the advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), they sent a ripple through the scientific community, as they confirmed another of Einstein’s theories and marked the birth of gravitational wave astronomy. Five years later, numerous gravitational wave sources have been detected, including the first observation of two colliding neutron stars in gravitational and electromagnetic waves.scitechdaily.com
