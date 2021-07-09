Cancel
Inside The Box Score: 2021 NBA Finals, Game 2

Behind 31 points from Devin Booker, 27 points from Mikal Bridges, and 23 points and eight assists from Chris Paul, the Suns were able to withstand a 42-point night from Giannis Antetokounmpo and earn a 118-108 win in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals. Let's jump into all facets of the box score to take a closer look.

