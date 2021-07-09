An honor to work with New Canaan Town Clerk Claudia Weber
New Canaan is fortunate that our Town Clerk, Claudia Weber, has committed herself to running for reelection for another term. Her diplomatic, cheerful, helpful approach to every problem brought to her office in conjunction with her vast knowledge of where to quickly and accurately access any pertinent information that will assist in resolving an issue has been of inestimable value to anyone who has ever needed the assistance of the office.www.nhregister.com
