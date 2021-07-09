What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on July 9

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, July 9 doesn't add any new entries, but it may as well have with the Russian comic book adaptation Major Grom: Plague Doctor moving all the way from No. 10 to No. 2. Despite my warnings about how bad it is, Mother's Day is still in the top spot for the third day in a row. Fear Street Part One: 1994 sits in the third spot, but with the second film in the trilogy, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, now available, will both films be in the Top 10 come Monday? You better believe it.