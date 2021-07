The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has fallen a bit during the course of the trading week as OPEC+ cartel members have yet to come to some type of longer-term agreement, and therefore it is going to be difficult for traders to put a lot of money into the market right now. Ultimately, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of downward pressure until we can get some type of certainty, but there is also the other side of the equation where we look at the potential demand as the world opens up as growing. That being said, the $70 level needs to hold as support war we have further to go to the downside.