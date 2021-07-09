Cancel
Arizona State

Increased humidity slows growth of Arizona wildfire

 8 days ago

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Increased humidity has slowed growth of a major wildfire threatening a small rural community in north-central Arizona, officials said Friday. Crews fighting the 24.5-square-mile (63.5-square-kilometer) lightning-caused fire in southern Yavapai County were installing pumps and sprinklers and re-clearing control lines from previous fires in case the the fire nears Crown King, according to a statement posted by the incident management team assigned to the fire.

