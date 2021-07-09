How many National Titles would you take - if Gauranteed???

Can the Clemson Tigers run the table in their 2021 schedule after losing five players to the 2021 NFL Draft? Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will have to fill the enormous shoes of Trevor Lawrence (size 14 to be exact) to do so. Still, the former five-star recruit and head coach Dabo Swinney have plenty of talent at their disposal. Clemson and Alabama are currently tied for the most appearances in the College Football Playoff (10). The Tigers hope to return to the postseason in 2021 despite a changing of the guard under center. Let’s break down Clemson’s schedule for 2021 and give our predictions for each game.