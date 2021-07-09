Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

How many National Titles would you take - if Gauranteed???

tigernet.com
 8 days ago

Lawton Swann (aka: "Swanny" or "El Swann" here on Tigernet) asked this question to Clemson fans on his radio show, "Clemson Sports Talk," yesterday. El Swann®. His question asked, "What is the minimum number of Clemson football national titles you would agree to accept - IF Guaranteed - over the remainder of your life?" Once you accept a number, Clemson would win exactly that number of national titles (no more and no fewer) over the rest of your life.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#American Football#Tigernet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
Alabama Statebamahammer.com

Alabama Football: Get ready for a new debate no one wants to hear

Alabama Football fans might not have noticed but something that happened in Omaha could impact the 2021 college football season. In the College World Series, North Carolina State (NCSU) had its second game with Vanderbilt declared a ‘no contest’ by the NCAA, after eight Wolfpack players tested positive for COVID. It was subsequently learned the eight positive tests were all caused by the Delta variant.
College SportsAthlonSports.com

College Football's Coaches on the Hot Seat for 2021

After an unusual 2020, normalcy will return for college football’s 2021 season. Despite concerns over revenue throughout the abbreviated '20 campaign, the coaching carousel was still active with 17 changes. But with things back to normal, the carousel could be even more noisy this fall. As usual, plenty of coaches are feeling pressure for the '21 season. USC's Clay Helton takes the top spot, but Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente and Texas Tech's Matt Wells aren't far behind. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is also under pressure to get the program pointed in the right direction after a 2-4 record last season.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Dabo was FURIOUS

Following back-to-back road games in October, the final weekend of October sees the Clemson football team return home to Memorial Stadium with an Oct. 30 matchup with ACC rival Florida State. Full Story ». Enjoy TigerNet? Upgrade and get your ® today, thanks!. Standout [306]. TigerPulse: 56%. Posts: 658. Joined:...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

2021 Clemson Tigers Schedule Breakdown and Predictions

Can the Clemson Tigers run the table in their 2021 schedule after losing five players to the 2021 NFL Draft? Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will have to fill the enormous shoes of Trevor Lawrence (size 14 to be exact) to do so. Still, the former five-star recruit and head coach Dabo Swinney have plenty of talent at their disposal. Clemson and Alabama are currently tied for the most appearances in the College Football Playoff (10). The Tigers hope to return to the postseason in 2021 despite a changing of the guard under center. Let’s break down Clemson’s schedule for 2021 and give our predictions for each game.
NFLpff.com

College Football: Ranking the top 10 pass-rush units entering the 2021 season

Coverage might be more important than pass rush, but getting after the quarterback on a consistent basis is still certainly a great advantage for a football team. Continuing on in our preview of the 2021 college football season, PFF is diving into the teams capable of putting constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Below are PFF’s top 10 pass-rush units heading into the 2021 college football season, chosen based on a variety of factors, including PFF’s College Football Preview Magazine, PFF grades, advanced stats and, of course, the tape.
MLBchatsports.com

SB Nation Reacts: Would you like to draft a pitcher?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Rays fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. According to the latest SB Nation Reacts survey, 83 percent of Rays fans are...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN ranks the SEC head coaches as college football players

Most, but not all, college football coaches played the game themselves at the high school or college level. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg recently took on the task of trying to rank all 130 FBS head coaches based on their college football careers. Among the 14 SEC head coaches, a newcomer leads...
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Wide zone, 12 personnel could be future for Kentucky and college football

Mark Stoops decided to make a change on offense for a multitude of reasons following the 2020 season. Most notably, Kentucky has had issues recruiting and developing the quarterback position and that has leaked into the ability to move the ball through the air. Over the last three seasons, the Wildcats have had one of the worst passing attacks in college football. However, some adjustments in the run game were also needed.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Clemson Football is a clear winning on huge recruiting weekend

This weekend was billed as a big one in the world of college football recruiting and while it’s not over yet, Clemson football is a clear winner so far. If anyone needed a reminder of just how strong Clemson football is on the recruiting trail, well, Saturday served as a good reminder that Dabo Swinney and company aren’t going anywhere.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Update

Hey guys I have been busy all day but had 5 minutes so I can give y'all a little update. I will be out of town starting tomorrow through the weekend, so I will try to update y'all if anything changes from what I am about to say, as we know recruiting can change.

Comments / 0

Community Policy