The Tragedy of Never Enough in ‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’

Morgan Neville’s new documentary, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, uses behind-the-scenes video footage and archival audio recordings to paint an intimate portrait of the iconic chef-author-travel host, who died by suicide in 2018. But while Neville and his team stitched together audio clips from podcasts, radio appearances, audiobooks, and voice-over sessions so that Bourdain would narrate his own posthumous documentary, a few lines had to be created digitally. “I created an A.I. model of his voice,” Neville told The New Yorker. As in, a deepfake. “If you watch the film … you probably don’t know what the other lines are that were spoken by the A.I., and you’re not going to know,” he continued. “We can have a documentary-ethics panel about it later.”