‘Winter in Sokcho’ Offers an Icy Narrative of Identity and Distance

By Linda Levitt
PopMatters
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA slender and carefully crafted work of fiction, Winter in Sokcho could easily be read in an afternoon but warrants more dedicated attention. The story is set in the tourist town of Sokcho, about 160 kilometers from Seoul and 60 kilometers from the North Korean border. With its beaches, hot springs, and abundant seafood, Sokcho is a popular summer destination. Winter, however, is cold and bleak, and this somber atmosphere permeates the narrative.

#Seoul#North Korean#Frenchman#French Korean#South Korean
