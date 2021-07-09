Drug Store Romeos’ “Vibrate” Exists in an Otherworldly Dimension
A true tangent from my first university writing class: Some media seems best enjoyed in, uh, an altered state of mind. My professor’s recommendation was to read “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock” on weed, but the music of Drug Store Romeos is art and acid trip all at once. The London-based trio—consisting of Sarah Downey on vocals and Charlie Henderson and Jonny Gilbert on bass and drums, respectively—create dream pop with the genre’s hallmark qualities, replete with smeared reverb and analog synthesizers. What sets the band apart, though, is how they revamp the past for the present, an ethos seen in their Tennessee Williams-derived name and sparse Dadaist lyricism.www.popmatters.com
