Important Things To Know About The Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft

ryder
katsfm.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long while since we’ve had an expansion draft in Seattle and the next one is very important! We all know the NHL is expanding into Seattle Territory and we’re getting our team!. If you're not a hockey fan or ya live in a van down by the...

katsfm.com

Comments / 0

NHL
The Spun

Hockey World Reacts To The Alexander Ovechkin News

The Seattle Kraken will get their chance to pluck players off of other NHL rosters in the league’s upcoming expansion draft later this week. However, each team has been given the chance to protect a handful of their current players that won’t be eligible to be selected by the new franchise.
NHL
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: 3 unprotected players for Seattle to take

Every team in the National Hockey League has officially submitted their protected list for the 2021 Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft. The Kraken is going to make their selections on Wednesday as they take one player from each team in the league. There are going to be a lot of teams that make big trades with Seattle as a part of the event. The Chicago Blackhawks protected list looks pretty much exactly what you would expect it to look like.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Mock Draft 2021: Chicago Blackhawks select Jesper Wallstedt with No. 11 pick

The Blackhawks short-term future in net remains unsettled with the trio of Kevin Lankinen, Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia all still in varying levels of contention for the No. 1 spot in Chicago. Behind those three, Chicago’s organizational depth at goaltender isn’t great, with 2019 sixth-round pick Dominic Basse and 2020 second-round pick Drew Commesso the only two worth considering as potential long-term options.
NHLchatsports.com

DBTB Open Thread - Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft coming up

Here’s this week’s updated open thread to keep us all up to date with what’s going on with the Buffalo Sabres and the rest of the league. There’s some off-the-ice action coming up in the NHL and the potential for General Manager Kevyn Adams to change the face (and the fortunes) of the franchise in the coming weeks.
NHLYardbarker

Rangers Could Get Another ‘Messier Effect’ With a Stamkos Trade

Here are a couple of the New York Rangers’ major offseason needs:. Established, top-six centerman who can score, win faceoffs and provide strong two-way play. 2. Veteran leadership for a talented but very young roster in need of direction. New general manager Chris Drury could fill both needs with one...
NHLrawcharge.com

A look at the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Restricted Free Agent situation

It feels like it’s been a while since I could say this, but the Tampa Bay Lightning have a pretty easy Restricted Free Agent situation in front of them this summer compared to recent offseasons. Going into 2020-21, they had Anthony Cirelli, Mikhail Sergachev, and Erik Cernak as big names to sign. The previous summer it was Brayden Point, but they also took care of Andrei Vasilevskiy’s big extension. Before the 2018 season, they had J.T. Miller, but also got Nikita Kucherov’s extension done a year early. In 2017 it was Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat. In 2016, it was Alex Killorn and Kucherov. Not to mention Steven Stamkos’ UFA contract and signing Victor Hedman a year early. Going into the 2015-16 season may have been the last time the RFA contracts were as easy as they’ll be this year, with Andrej Sustr being the only significant RFA that needed a new contract.
NHLdiebytheblade.com

2021 NHL Draft Superlatives

I often feel that one of the big downfalls of the NHL draft is that there is not enough coverage that breaks it down for the casual NHL fan. Even my draft rankings article is just a few short paragraphs, some of the same jargon, and then readers go into the public sphere and read conflicting player profiles from a variety of sources (or groupthink of everyone saying the same thing).
NHL
Yardbarker

Carey Price, Vladimir Tarasenko among players available to Kraken in expansion draft

The Seattle Kraken begin play during the 2021-22 season, but the NHL's 32nd franchise needs a team first. Seattle will begin adding players during Wednesday's expansion draft, and several of the NHL's biggest stars are available for the taking. According to The Athletic's Ryan S. Clark, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko and Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog are among the players who were left unprotected for the expansion draft.
NHL
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Artemi Panarin trade continues to get worse

The Chicago Blackhawks have been a badly ran organization for a while now. That applies to on and off the ice. On the ice, the decisions made by Stan Bowman since winning the Stanley Cup in 2015 have been disastrous. The biggest stain on his resume is the fact that he traded Artemi Panarin to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Brandon Saad. It is as bad of a trade as the franchise has ever made.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Chase Stillman – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting: 35th (amongst NA skaters) Son of former NHLer Cory Stillman and the brother of Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect Riley Stillman, Chase Stillman has terrific hockey bloodlines going all the way back to the 70s and 80s when his grandfather Bud Stefanski played. His father played over 1,000 games and recorded over 700 points in the NHL playing for the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, Ottawa Senators, and Florida Panthers. He also won two Stanley Cups, one each with the Lightning and Hurricanes. So, Chase certainly knows NHL locker rooms and the atmosphere at the rink, having grown up around them all his life.
NHL
Forbes

Ondrej Palat Among Five Players Seattle Must Pick In NHL Expansion Draft

The protected lists were submitted and revealed to the public Sunday. Now the puck is on the Seattle Kraken’s stick. The NHL’s new expansion team’s decisions will be revealed Wednesday, as they select one player from each of the 30 teams not based in Las Vegas. The Kraken will have a wide array of choices, from high-paid veterans to younger potential stars.
NHLjacketscannon.com

2021 NHL Draft Profile: Logan Stankoven

We are less than a week away from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft (July 23-24), so it’s time to start researching the prospects likely to be selected in the first round. The Columbus Blue Jackets currently hold three picks in that round: #5, #24, and #31. Logan Stankokven. Position: Center/RW.
NHLamericanpeoplenews.com

NHL Rumors: Zach Parise and Ryan Suter Suitors?

Ryan Suter, Zach Parise looking for different things in free agency. Michael Russo of The Athletic: Zach Parise figured he could be available this summer or shortly after. Ryan Suter definitely did not. Suter has more options simply because the defenseman can still play a few more seasons at a higher level than Parise.
NHL
Chicago Sun-Times

Blackhawks leave Nikita Zadorov unprotected for Kraken expansion draft

The Blackhawks’ 11-player protected list for the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, released Sunday, surprisingly does not include defenseman Nikita Zadorov. He’s the headliner on the list of Hawks available for the Seattle Kraken to choose from during the draft Wednesday. The Kraken will pick one player from each of the 30 other teams, excluding the Golden Knights.

