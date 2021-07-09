Daughter of former Cayuga County United Way director to lead organization's global women's council
An Auburn native with service to the United Way in her blood has been named chair of the nonprofit's global gender equity advocacy initiative. Kimberly Homick Smith, a 1984 Auburn High School graduate, this week took over as chair of the Women United Global Leadership Council. Smith is the daughter of longtime United Way of Cayuga County volunteer and former Executive Director Gail Homick Herrling.auburnpub.com
