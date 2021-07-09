Cancel
Can running back Shipley surpass Lyn-J Dixon?

 8 days ago

These seem to be our 2 most Explosive players in the backfield and I hope 1 of them emerges as a leader and separates themselves like Etienne did several years back. I think people are underestimating Lynn-J. He was looking really good two years ago and was ready to replace ETN until he decided to come back and then Lynn-J got hurt. I remember two years ago ETN coming out of the game and Lynn-J going in and looking just as good, no drop off. Pace will be a factor and good change of pace. Shipley and Mafah are the future and will get their touches and look good but both need to adjust to the new level. Remember when CJ left everyone was worried but Ellington came in and took over. Then he left and McDowell had a good year. Believe me we will be in great shape and I think Lynn-J will be a big part of if.

