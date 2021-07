Welcome to a thrilling Thursday edition of Recruit Of The Week! Now that the dead period is over and Covid-19 no longer has a stranglehold on the volleyball community, we're back to showcasing one uncommitted player looking for their perfect match school every week! They'll answer questions that explain what type of school they're looking for, and that reveals a little bit about themselves. Each recruit's name will hold a link to their recruiting profile, and we will also provide a link to one of their highlight videos. Now let's meet our recruit!