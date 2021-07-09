Cancel
FWP: Grizzly likely responsible for fatal Ovando attack has been shot and killed

By Keith Schubert
 8 days ago
Wildlife officials shot and killed Friday the grizzly believed to be responsible for the fatal attack of a bicycle camper in Ovando, according to a press release from Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.

Before fatally attacking Leah Davis Lokan, 64, of Chico, California, on Tuesday, the bear raided a local chicken coop. About 48 hours later, a bear raided a second chicken coop, leading wildlife officials to set traps at the scene. When the bear reappeared just after 12 a.m. Friday, officials shot it, according to the release. A necropsy will be performed on the bear in the coming days.

Circumstantial evidence indicates it is the same bear, but complete confirmation hinges on the result of DNA analysis, according to the release. “Given the proximity to Tuesday’s attack, the evidence found at the scenes and the fact another chicken coop was raided, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials believe this is the same bear but confirming DNA analysis will take a few days.” Wildlife officials said the bear’s behavior surrounding the attack was not normal grizzly behavior.

Read more: Wildlife officials release more details around fatal grizzly incident

The bear first appeared where Lokan was camping around 3 a.m. Tuesday causing her and nearby campers to remove and secure food from their tents. About a half-hour later the bear returned, dragging Lokan from her tent and killing her. Nearby campers awoke to the sounds of the attack and used bear spray to scare the animal away.

Lokan was in the middle of a bicycle trip when she stopped Ovando. The rural town is a popular stop at the intersection of the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route and the Lewis & Clark Bicycle Trail.

This story has been updated to indicate the grizzly killed is believed to be the one responsible for the fatal mauling. It has also been updated to reflect Lokan was 64; incorrect information was earlier provided to the Daily Montanan from Powell County.

The post FWP: Grizzly likely responsible for fatal Ovando attack has been shot and killed appeared first on Daily Montanan .

