Serena Williams Matched With Her Daughter Olympia In The Coziest Top
The mother-and-daughter connection is a sacred bond that lasts a lifetime. One way you can celebrate this special relationship is by wearing coordinating outfits. You’ve likely seen all the matching mommy-and-me sets out there, and it doesn’t get much cuter than when your mini-me looks like an exact replica of you. One celebrity duo who loves a good twinning moment is Serena Williams and her three-year-old daughter. In a recent photo, Williams and Alexis “Olympia” Ohanian, Jr. wore matching sweatsuit outfits, and Williams’ Instagram followers loved the adorable image. The athlete’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, even commented, “my two girls.”www.thezoereport.com
Comments / 7