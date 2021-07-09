Serena Williams Matched With Her Daughter Olympia In The Coziest Top

The phrase “self-care” has now been reduced to parody from overuse. This 10 a.m. milkshake is self-care because I’m bored. Skipping my friend’s wedding is self-care, because one of the groomsmen is annoying. When tennis phenom Naomi Osaka announced back in May, however, that she would not be doing press for this summer’s French Open (as self-care for her mental health), it was not a frivolous or entitled indulgence. It was one of the world’s top athletes experimenting with setting boundaries. The subsequent uproar around her decision led Osaka to bow out of the event altogether, the first time a tennis star of her stature has ever hit the eject button on such a major tournament without being physically injured.