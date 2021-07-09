Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Serena Williams Matched With Her Daughter Olympia In The Coziest Top

thezoereport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother-and-daughter connection is a sacred bond that lasts a lifetime. One way you can celebrate this special relationship is by wearing coordinating outfits. You’ve likely seen all the matching mommy-and-me sets out there, and it doesn’t get much cuter than when your mini-me looks like an exact replica of you. One celebrity duo who loves a good twinning moment is Serena Williams and her three-year-old daughter. In a recent photo, Williams and Alexis “Olympia” Ohanian, Jr. wore matching sweatsuit outfits, and Williams’ Instagram followers loved the adorable image. The athlete’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, even commented, “my two girls.”

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 7

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Jennifer Meyer
Person
Alexis Ohanian
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Cindy Crawford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympia#Canadian#Tzr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HOLAUSA

Naomi Campbell posts rare photo of her newborn daughter

Naomi Campbell’s newborn daughter is already the spitting image of her mom--at least, in the fashion department. On Thursday, July 15, the 51-year-old supermodel gave fans a rare glimpse at her daughter on her Instagram Story. In the picture, Campbell’s first child--whose name has not yet been revealed--can be seen lying down while wearing a colorful Versace onesie.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Brad Pitt Secretly Dating A-list Ex for 'Mutual Benefits'?

More than 30 years in the limelight, Brad Pitt has spent years going through numerous relationships in Hollywood, but one of them was rumored to come back under the terms of "Friends with Benefits." Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicole Poturalski are a part of his...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meet Halle Berry's Ex R&B Singer Christopher Williams' Daughter Who Looks Like Him

R&B singer Christopher Williams, notably known as Halle Berry’s ex, often shares photos of his daughter. Fans have noted through the years that she is his spitting image. Christopher Williams is one proud dad, often sharing photos of his daughter, who looks a lot like him. He often posts about her and his grandchild on Instagram, showing his love and appreciation for the two special women in his life.
CelebritiesAllure

Jessica Alba and Her Daughter Look Like Twins With Matching Hairstyles

Move over, Reese and Ava — Hollywood has a new set of contenders for the celebrity mother-daughter duo that's most likely to be mistaken for sisters. Over the Independence Day long weekend, Jessica Alba and her 13-year-old daughter, Honor, took to multiple social media platforms to show off just how much they resemble each other.
TennisHollywood Life

Serena Williams Looks Like A Boss In Black Corset Dress As She Finishes Out The Week In Style

Out of office: Serena Williams rocks a corset dress in a new pre-weekend photo. See the fiery look. Serena Williams’ pre-weekend look is a grand slam. The tennis player, 39, shared a snapshot of herself in a black corset dress on Instagram on Friday, July 16 and celebrated her final work commitment of the week. She captioned the stunning snapshot, “*finishes last meeting of the week*” complete with a laptop emoji, signaling the ultimate out of office message. See the pic HERE!
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

Serena Williams' US Open Outfit Is Hot — Here Are Her Best Looks Over the Past 19 Years

Whenever Serena Williams steps onto a tennis court, you can expect power, fierceness, nearly flawless technique, and some of the hottest outfits on the court. During her first match at the 2018 US Open, Serena rocked one of her best looks yet: a ballerina-inspired outfit by none other than the founder of Off-White, Virgil Abloh. The dress represents her grace, and we cannot wait to see what else she'll be wearing throughout the remainder of the tournament.
Tennis1051thebounce.com

Serena Williams’ Agent Hopeful For U.S. Open Return

Serena Williams’ agent, Jill Smoller, is hopeful that the tennis star will be able to play in this year’s U.S. Open. Smoller told TMZ Sports that Williams is trying to shake off her leg injury in time for the U.S. Open in a couple of weeks. “She’s doing great,” Smoller...
TennisFast Company

Netflix’s Naomi Osaka doc explains why she withdrew this summer without ever addressing it

The phrase “self-care” has now been reduced to parody from overuse. This 10 a.m. milkshake is self-care because I’m bored. Skipping my friend’s wedding is self-care, because one of the groomsmen is annoying. When tennis phenom Naomi Osaka announced back in May, however, that she would not be doing press for this summer’s French Open (as self-care for her mental health), it was not a frivolous or entitled indulgence. It was one of the world’s top athletes experimenting with setting boundaries. The subsequent uproar around her decision led Osaka to bow out of the event altogether, the first time a tennis star of her stature has ever hit the eject button on such a major tournament without being physically injured.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Katie Couric’s Fans Amazed by Her Daughter’s Breathtaking Wedding Shown in Brand-New Photos

Katie Couric shared snaps from her daughter's wedding with fans, who praised the picture-perfect event. One person even called the bride the prettiest one she has ever seen. Katie Couric's reputation is usually as a world-class journalist or as the guest host of the hit show "Jeopardy!" However, over the weekend, she was just a mother witnessing the marriage of her daughter Ellie Monahan.
Tennistalesbuzz.com

Naomi Osaka Netflix documentary reveals mental health struggle

In the first episode of the new Netflix documentary series “Naomi Osaka,” the tennis star is shown leaving her fourth round 2019 US Open match, which she lost to Belinda Bencic. On her way out of Arthur Ashe Stadium, the defending champion walks by a plaque quoting Billie Jean King that reads, “Pressure is a privilege.”
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Amomama

Daughter of BernNadette Stanis Who Played Thelma on 'Good Times' Looks Just like Her Mom in Pic

BernNadette Stanis' daughter Brittany Rose Fontana is her mom's look-alike in a new photo as she poses solo while reminiscing on the good things in life. Brittany Rose Fontana, daughter of "Good Times" star BernNadette Stanis, inherited the good traits from her mom. In a new photo shared to her Instagram stories, the youngster could easily pass for her mom's double due to their unmistakable resemblance.
TennisNew York Post

Behind Naomi Osaka’s battle to ‘chill out’ amid mental health struggle

In the first episode of the new Netflix documentary series “Naomi Osaka,” the tennis star is shown leaving her fourth round 2019 US Open match, which she lost to Belinda Bencic. On her way out of Arthur Ashe Stadium, the defending champion walks by a plaque quoting Billie Jean King that reads, “Pressure is a privilege.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Much Is Serena Williams' Husband Worth?

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are among the most successful powerhouse couples in Hollywood. The duo ranks up there with the likes of Beyonce and Jay-Z and Kim and Kanye (before their highly-publicized split). Williams and Ohanian met in 2015 at a hotel in Rome and though it wasn't love at first sight — seeing as they had somewhat of an awkward encounter — things ended up working out famously.
TennisPosted by
Forbes

Netflix’s Naomi Osaka Documentary Pulls Back The Curtain On The Intriguing Tennis Star

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka opted out of press conferences at this year's French Open citing concerns for her mental health. Now she is talking again but this time it's on her own terms. The four-time Grand Slam winner follows up her first person essay for TIME magazine and turn as Racquet Magazine's guest editor with Netflix's Naomi Osaka. Using professional and archival footage, the three-part docuseries is an immersive, and at times raw, look at Osaka's journey to tennis superstardom.
NFLrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Steph Curry, Serena Williams and Tom Brady join Megan Rapinoe in Subway ads

Subway’s newest ad campaign doesn’t skimp on the spokespeople. The sandwich giant, which is unveiling its “Eat Fresh Refresh” menu upgrades Tuesday, also revealed its latest ad campaign featuring a handful of athletes along with basketball hall-of-famer Charles Barkley as its spokesman. The campaign features NBA star Steph Curry, tennis...

Comments / 7

Community Policy