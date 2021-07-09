What We Do In The Shadows’ first TV spinoff takes The X-Files to its funniest extreme
Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s 2014 mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows was a cult hit, with its portrayal of the surprisingly mundane lives of a group of vampire roommates struggling to cope with the modern world and each other. Their film spawned a 2019 FX show of the same name, which replicated the structure, but moved the action from New Zealand to New York. But that well-received show was actually the second series based on the film, following the 2018 premiere of Wellington Paranormal in New Zealand.www.polygon.com
